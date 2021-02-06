Employees assigned to Infomur Plan, fighting forest fires in the Region of Murcia, have been mobilized to put out a forest fire declared near the Mayés reservoir, in the municipality of Eyes.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Murcia Region has received several calls, starting at 12:53 pm, informed of the existence of fire in the aforementioned place.

Environmental agents, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS), the helicopter of the DG for Citizen Security and Emergencies with an extinction technician and a helicopter brigade, two forest brigades and 1 brigade of rapid intervention and volunteers of Civil Protection of the Ricote Valley.

At 2:25 pm, the fire was considered stabilized, with the helicopter and the helicopter brigade withdrawing, as well as the CEIS firefighters.