Bilateral trade between China and the European Union (EU) is the first in the world (US $ 740,000 million in 2020) followed by the exchange of the US and the People’s Republic (US $ 558,600 million); and China has become Europe’s main trading partner as of 2019, above the US, which was historically.

In this complex, direct investment (FDI) between China and the EU is a tiny segment of the relationship between these two key players in the 21st century world economy.

Thus, the stock of European FDI in the People’s Republic is only 4% of total investment, while Chinese investment in the European Union is 2% of the total; and yet an investment agreement (BTI) between the EU and China it is more important – in economic and strategic terms – than a free trade agreement (FTA) between these 2 great spaces of the global economy.

The reason is that 21st century capitalism is crucially integrated through investment and not trade. That is why 75% of Chinese investment in Europe is concentrated in three countries: United Kingdom, 42%; Germany, 22%; and France, 13%; and following the definitive exit of Great Britain from the EU, on December 25, 2020, Germany became the hub of the investment of the People’s Republic in the European market.

The integration of capitalism is a process of convergence (assimilation) driven by knowledge, which is done through investment in patents and trademarks.

This process is usually called “reciprocity” in the access to knowledge of the counterpart, which means, in historical terms, the accelerated disappearance of the difference in status between advanced and emerging world, which merge into a common digitized and virtual reality, fully integrated, which is the global society of the 21st century.

This is what happens now with the BIT China / EU agreement; and what has happened before with the strategic pact between the US. and the People’s Republic (“Phase 1” / Trade Agreement, sealed in Washington on January 15, 2020).

For China, the link with the European Union (EU) is also, and above all, a power relationship. That is why the BIT agreement was agreed not only with the EU authorities, but also with Germany (Chancellor Angela Merkel) and France (President Emmanuel Macron).

In the vision of the People’s Republic the global system offers two absolutely differentiated and at the same time convergent dimensions: an investment-led global economy that has plunged – pandemic through – into an accelerated process of digitization involving overtaking, real qualitative leap, from the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

On the other, the link with the great centers of power in the advanced world that is the core of Chinese foreign policy led by Xi Jinping (“Diplomacy of the Great Powers with Chinese characteristics”), which are essentially the US, the other superpower of the 21st century and, in Europe, Germany and France.

The 21st century power structure is for Xi Jinping a system of great nation states, whose combined power (economic, political, military) gives them a global role, and where the three essential are the US, China and Germany, to which Russia also joins; and in which the first two in their condition as superpowers establish the basic structure of world power.

The goal of Chinese foreign policy is achieve a situation of “stability” between the great powers; And this is the great achievement of the 2020 China / EU BIT agreement, over and above the trade advantages and investment gains.

Paradoxically, and when strategic competition with the US has been exacerbated, “stability” is also the main achievement of the “Phase 1” / Trade Agreement signed with Donald Trump on January 15, 2020 at the White House.

The global balance of power between the great centers of world power that China calls “stability” is based on share the rules and standards that channel the knowledge of the new industrial revolution, and in which the main protagonists are those who set their course and direction.

There is an essential difference between the BIT agreement with the EU and the strategic pact signed with the US on January 15, 2020; and is that the first is based on a criterion of reciprocity with beneficial game rules for both parties in a systematic integration effort of the essentially digitized common spaces.

Instead, the premise with the United States is the recognition of the North American strategic primacy, which means that the basic power structure between the two superpowers has a No. 1 and No. 2 absolutely defined; and this is the basis for the balance – “stability” – of the relationship between the superpowers of the 21st century.

The stage of expansion of the world economy that has begun in the post-pandemic is based on the “stability” – balance of power – between the great centers of world power, above all between the United States and the People’s Republic, in that period. order.

The future has turned to the present; and the virtual, which is the possible, has become reality and has become the essentials of the 1920s.

Look also