Stability pact, the paradox of the Pnrr which affects debt. Italy cornered by the hawks

The hot autumn that awaits the government Melons it inevitably passes too from the EU. Italy vigorously fights the new Stability pact but there is also a certain amount of concern about the decisions of Brussels and at the same time – we read in the Corriere della Sera – there is the belief that a compromise is still possible on a Stability Pact corrected and revised according to new rules: “We are not isolated and we have valid partners, an agreement before the end of the year is reachable. There are a whole range of states, including France And Spainwho ask together with the application of new rules somehow the introduction of one golden rule on some expenses investment, especially those considered strategic by the Commission itself”.

What did he ask Italy in these last few months of negotiations, especially in Ecofin, the periodic meeting of ministers of the Economyin which Minister Giancarlo takes part Giorgetti? In the first place – continues Il Corriere – the investment spin-off on green transition and digitalization, as well as those relating to Defence, the sectors that are considered strategic and subject to separate rules, also by Ursula von der Leyen’s Commission. “It makes no sense that this type of investment, especially the resources that in these sectors concern the Pnrrend with the make new debtit would really be a paradox”, continues those in the government who are following the dossier closely.

