



Cernobbio, the Ambrosetti Forum as a surprise: postpone the Stability Pact

For the Cernobbio audience of the Ambrosetti Forum the rules of the new Stability Pact are too “penalizing for Italy”. Hence the preference for a postponement to next year and to start in 2025 with a new and definitive Pact, agreed calmly and this time truly solid. Repubblica writes today, which explains how this is the position expressed somewhat surprisingly by some of the economists, entrepreneurs and managers gathered in Cernobbio for the Ambrosetti Forum.

“It is too complicated at this point to set up the necessary turning point for this to truly become a growth pact, first of all, and then a stability pact which is a derivative of growth”, says Vincenzo Boccia former president of Confindustria and today head of Luiss. “There is a political problem associated with the complex situation in Spain: if the current uncertainty continues and a government cannot be formed, it will be difficult for Madrid in its presidency semester, which expires on December 31, to be able to resolve a problem so complex,” he adds Enrico Giovannini, minister several times.

But what will really take away time, says the entrepreneur in turn Riccardo Illy as Repubblica always reports, «it will be the determination of the figures that will not be taken into account for the purposes of debt/GDP. Investments for energy improvement will certainly be included among these».

GDP, Marcegaglia: “Accelerate Pnrr investments and support incomes”

“The worsening of the gross domestic product in the second quarter? It was underway in the real economy, as an entrepreneur, I expected it. Now, however, to restart the economy, we need to intervene immediately on investments and the tax wedge”. This was supported in an interview with “Corriere della Sera” by Emma Marcegaglia, president and managing director of Marcegaglia Holding, who, regarding the worse-than-expected decline in GDP, and which reduces the acquired growth to +0.7%, states: “The decline is linked to the decline in investments”. “There is a slowdown in Germany, which is Italy’s first commercial partner and the largest market for our group: the mood of the Germans is very negative. Even exports, which were the growth engine in 2022, although not negative, it makes a contribution of zero, because globalization is in retreat. Consumption is also declining, and tourism, which started off very strongly in June-July, then slowed down. This figure is worsening in a general slowdown scenario,” he says.

Marcegaglia underlines that “China is in sharp deceleration, it is true that Italy depends less on China than Germany, but we depend a lot on Germany. The US, on the other hand, is a bit black & white. In short, there is an uncertainty which leads us to say that from now on we will have a period of lower growth. But not a major crisis. Nouriel Roubini, here in Cernobbio, spoke of a slowdown or at most a shallow recession, on a global level”.

And to restart the country, Emma Marcegaglia suggests “three interventions. Using the Pnrr in the best way: it is an essential element to encourage investments: from there an important piece of growth will come” then “return attention to the reforms: justice , public administration and competition. We know that the Pnrr agreement means investments plus reforms” Third point for Marcegaglia is that “we need a maneuver that preserves the accounts and concentrates on the important things. household consumption”.

