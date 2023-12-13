The surprise move is the fax waved in the Chamber, proof, he says, that it was the Conte government – therefore driven by the Pd and M5S – that gave the green light to the European Stability Mechanism, “a package that the Conte government” left for posterity . Giorgia Meloni returns to the Chamber, this time to the Senate after Tuesday's exploit in Montecitorio, and returns to battle with the opposition – above all the M5S – but also to reiterate that there was a misunderstanding regarding Mario Draghi. “No attack”, he assures: “There is no need to overturn the picture. Perhaps it escapes you but I also got on a train to Kiev”, in the Chamber on Tuesday “I was referring to the fact” that in the past “there was an Italy that he felt that his whole role should be to tag along with France and Germany and line up for a photograph. I don't think this is foreign policy,” says she, who even gave up the reception organized in New York by US President Joe Biden to have dinner with his daughter and her staff.

With his predecessor, according to what we learn from authoritative sources, there was a clarification, after all the two never stopped talking, especially via Whatsapp, a habit inaugurated at the time of Draghi at Palazzo Chigi and Meloni in the opposition, only voice out of the chorus. It is easy for Meloni and the former number one of the ECB to have spoken in recent days also to discuss what is happening on the European negotiating tables, where decisive games for the future of the Union are being played: on the one hand the review of the multi-year budget of the EU, on the other the rules of the game to be rewritten with a new one Stability and Growth Pact. With respect to which the Prime Minister sees “some glimmers”, although she recognizes it is a “complex negotiation”with “distant positions”, starting from the hard fist of Olaf Scholz's Germany, removes a pebble from the shoe aimed at anyone who reproaches her for her friendship with Viktor Orban.

And for the first time in the Chamber Meloni stirs the ghost of “Italy's veto” of the agreement: “I don't rule out any choice, I believe that in the end we must give an evaluation of what is best for Italy, knowing that if an agreement is not found we will return to the previous parameters”, he warns.

The Prime Minister, pen-written notes in hand, vigorously defends her foreign policy actions – “we have brought Italy back to the centre”, she praises her government – a merit which, she claims, is also recognized by other European leaders . And here she opens a little mystery, telling about a colleague who had recognized her credit for it in an interview with a newspaper that wasn't exactly a friend of hers, only to then see the quotation mark about her erased with a whitewash. Everyone, between the Chamber and the transatlantic, is wondering who Mr. Fdi Atreju celebration.

But Saturday is far away; first, fiery days await the Prime Minister in Brussels. And in the negotiations that see her at the table, Meloni reproaches the opposition for not playing into Italy's hands, but for going against it. He has a problem with the Prime Minister for everyone, but above all he has a problem with Giuseppe Conte's M5S. In fact, it is the Movement that reserves the hardest attacks. Starting from the one on the Mes. After Tuesday's attack on the Chamber, the Prime Minister takes matters further by showing the document which, in her opinion, nails the Giallorossi government to its responsibilities.

This is the fax sent to Ambassador Maurizio Massari, permanent representative of Italy to the EU, by the then Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, in which there was in black and white the authorization to sign the ESM. “You deny that the Conte government secretly gave its consent to the reform of the ESM, and I brought here a nice fax in which Luigi Di Maio signed the authorization for the reform of the ESM”, attacks the prime minister, while in the Movement the ancient resentments they once again make room for the former political leader: 'who knows, maybe he didn't send the document to Meloni…', stings some new parliamentarians in the small groups that gather on the transatlantic.

Meloni continues hard-nosed in the Chamber. “I will always do my part to remember the disastrous policies” of previous governments “that we are called to repair. Austerity? We have stopped throwing Italians' money out the window” with expenses such as those for “super bonuses” and ” wheelchairs. It's not austerity but seriousness”, he claims, “and it's the reason why the Italians asked us to govern and you to take a step back”.

For her, her executive has little to blame. Healthcare boasts record resources, she says, even compared to the government hit by the pandemic. “I don't have to remind you once again – he claims – beyond what is repeated like a mantra with a small technical trick, this year the health fund reaches the maximum resources it has ever had. And I'll explain to you what the little technical trick is which allows you to say that it is not true that there are 10 billion more than when you were there at the time of Covid despite 180 billion spent in debt: the reason why the percentage ratio with GDP is always used is that when he governed the left, the GDP was collapsing and with us the GDP is growing and therefore the percentage is decreasing”.

Meloni pulls the 'dead cat bounce' theory, known in the world of finance, out of the hat. “What happened as we emerged from the pandemic is defined in economics as the 'dead cat bounce' – he says with a smirk on his face -: if you throw a cat out the window and the cat dies, it bounces. The GDP in the previous year it had sunk more than the GDPs of the rest of Europe had sunk, a fact which, if I were an exponent of the M5S, I would not boast of.”

Extremely harsh towards the Movement, she ends her pointed replies with an attack on the Dems. “We are trying to do everything possible to dismantle the tiring work” done by the government on the migrant front. “I was struck by the reaction of the Democratic Party.” On the agreement with Albania, which “does not violate international law”, “I was shocked when someone feared Rama's expulsion from the European Socialist Party for daring to help Italy. This says a lot on the point of view one has on putting the interests of the party before those of the nation. I believe that the interests of the nation should be placed before those of the party, this is not what I have always seen on the left.”

She leaves the Senate in silence, heading to the Quirinale for the traditional lunch offered by the President of the Republic on the eve of each European Council. She then arrives in Brussels, where the toughest battle awaits her. With the opposition waiting for her at the gate, she is ready to present the bill.