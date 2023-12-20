For now, no green light from Italy on the ESM, but something could change (not immediately)





The news is still fragmentary. After yesterday's announcement by France and Germany on 100% agreement on the reform of Stability pact and the slowdown of Palazzo Chigi in the late evening, sources at the highest levels of the Brothers of Italy explain to Affaritaliani.it that “we're almost there, we just need to sort out some filings”. The turning point, which would thus avoid the Italian government's veto on the new EU rules, is linked to the timing of the rules, however rigid and stringent, which Berlin, therefore the Chancellor Olaf Scholz (and in particular the liberals of the FDP who are part of the German executive and have always been supporters of austerity) and its 'satellite countries' of Central-Northern Europe have wanted to maintain at all costs.

The key point of what appears to all intents and purposes to be a compromise to buy time, waiting for the new European Commission and the new political balances that will arise with the vote in the late spring of 2024, is the postponement to 2027 of the start of the return of 1 Annual % of the part exceeding 60% of the debt-to-GDP ratio. This is the point that would have convinced (conditional still obligatory) Giorgia Meloni and Giancarlo Giorgetti to give the ok. The return of 1% per year, even if it depends on the trend of the economic situation, is still equal to approximately 10-15 billion euros. In fact, a blow that would prevent any intervention by the executive in terms of tax reduction or investments in healthcare and schools (to cite two very current examples). Without an agreement and without an extension of the stop to the old Pact suspended due to Covid, the old rules would come into force from January 1st. And so a compromise is still needed.

And politically, with the European elections in less than six months, the best choice appears to be that of a point of balance that tries to please everyone. Rigid rules as Germany wants but with extended deadlines as requested by Southern European countries. On the infamous front GDP deficit at 3% in any case there will be a delay in this case too and it will not be immediately operational from 2024, also because it should never be forgotten that France has exceeded it eleven times without anyone opening a sort of trial as was done to Italy or Greece .

Then there is the case of Germany. At the end of November, the German Constitutional Court issued a ruling on some movements in the 2021 federal budget, which were declared unconstitutional. In that year the government allocated 60 billion euros borrowed to deal with emergency expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic: those 60 billion, being emergency funds, were not counted in the state's public debt, on the basis of German law. After having allocated them, however, the government did not spend them, and at that point it decided to allocate them to financing an energy transition fund, while continuing not to count them in the public debt. There Constitutional Court has decided that this maneuver is unconstitutional and violates a German law on debt limitation: the 60 billion euros will have to be returned to the debt, which will thus rise.

Not only. In the German press there is talk of similar operations of failure to include expenses in the public debt which date back to the time of the very expensive reunification between West and East Germany, in 1990, which was in fact an annexation of the GDR by the Federal Republic with very high costs on which there has never been total clarity, all caught up in the enthusiasm of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War. In short, to use the words of an FdI deputy, “it's time for Germany to lower its crest a bit given what is emerging”.

Having said that, Italy should also obtain the non-inclusion in the deficit of investments for the ecological transition and for interventions in favor of the territory after the bad weather disasters of recent years. A point on which Giorgetti fought a lot. In the end, however, a compromise appears which effectively brings back the old pre-Covid Pact, but with a longer time frame. Then the new political balance and the new European Commission they will be able to study and work on adjustments, modifications and variations. But in the meantime a falling point had to be found. Finally the Mes. From the majority they assure that there is no rush to ratify it. Obviously now it will be more difficult for Italy to continue saying no, but certainly the approval, if it were to arrive, will not be in the short term. On the other hand, Meloni also uses it as a weapon for the migrant front and for the electoral campaign.

