“We are not really in the prospect” of postponing theagreement on the reform of the Stability Pact to another Ecofin. “We're working towards an agreement, that's really our goal.” This was explained by sources from Bercy, the French Ministry of Finance, before the Ecofin videoconference this afternoon.

The new stability and growth pact that will be on the table of the EU Finance Ministers provides for a clear improvement compared to the existing rules, currently suspended but which would return into force at the beginning of 2024, for both France and Italy. The objective, currently defined as Mto (Medium Term Objective), explain French sources, goes from the structural 0% for France to a structural deficit of 1.5%; for Italy the improvement is even greater, given that the Mto for our country was +0.25%, i.e. a structural surplus, while now the objective, in case of agreement on the new rules, is a structural deficit of the '1.5% of GDP, defined horizontally for all member countries. According to the source, with a structural deficit of 1.5%, Italy's public debt “is sustainable, with a very strong probability”.