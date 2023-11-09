New budget rules, but not at all costs. While the political and even more technical work continues, among the EU member states there are those who are also starting to consider the scenario of a failure to reach an agreement on the new stability pact.

Italy, according to what we learn from sources in the Ministry of Economy, is among these. The request for a guarantee buffer in the form of even stricter deficit commitments, as Germany would like, is not popular.

The deficit/GDP ratio must not exceed 3% according to the traditional rules which cannot be changed because they are based on the treaties on the functioning of the EU. But Berlin would like it to remain below, for the purposes of the sustainability of public finances.

This risks being problematic for Italy. Furthermore, there are still no debt reduction thresholds. Given the circumstances, the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, could also consider withdrawing Italian support. The old stability pact, with its old known rules, is better than a new pact that is too penalizing, according to Italy’s reasoning.

It becomes difficult to imagine to what extent Italy will actually be able to dig its heels in so much as to cause a negotiation to founder. Being the only member state to get in the way risks having consequences for relations with partners at European level from here on out. It being understood that in the delicate issue regarding the European Stability Mechanism the government would find itself in even further difficulty. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, was keen to point out that the ratification of the treaty reforming the ESM by attributing to it new powers regarding the resolution of banking crises is linked to the now suspended stability pact. Italy does not ratify due to the negotiations on the stability pact, which would change the legal framework. But if we were to return to the old rules, the majority’s arguments would fail and continuing to block the ESM reform would become more complicated.

However, work continues in the Council. The intention of the current Spanish presidency is to reach an agreement at the meeting on 8 December. For this reason, the Spanish Finance Minister, Nadia Calviño, intends to accelerate the technical work to produce a draft legislative text and convene an extraordinary Ecofin meeting “around the end of November” and then close at the beginning of December. In Brussels, we prefer to overlook Italian reserves. We prefer to pay attention to the fact that the negotiation is still ongoing and that, precisely for this reason, everything is still possible. There is no agreement, but nothing has happened yet. This is what we are working on.

After all, Italy doesn’t mind the compromise proposed by Spain. Investment and defense expenditure will not be separated from the calculation of debt and deficit, as the government of Rome would have liked. But they will still be considered “positive debt”, and therefore a relevant element for the purposes of procedures for macro-economic imbalances. That is, they will not be grounds for initiating proceedings. Therefore details are missing. It is in the latter that the future of the common rules on the budget and the possible tricolor veto will be decided.