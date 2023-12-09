The EU is still far from reaching an agreement on the Stability Pact and Italy risks being squeezed by 8 billion a year

“Substantial progress but mission not yet accomplished.” The words of the Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, summarize the long night of the informal Ecofin in which the twenty-seven finance ministers sought an agreement on the reform of the Stability and Growth Pact. The “substantial progress” has made it possible to bring Italy closer to the (already largely similar) positions of France and Germany. The tug of war always concerns the pace of deficit adjustment that countries exceeding 3% will have to adopt.

There is now consensus on the fact that the structural effort required in these cases is equivalent to 0.5% of GDP. The novelty concerns the flexibility to be granted to states in the event of an increase in the cost of debt. The arrival point is a transitional provision for the years 2025-2027 which allows the cost of debt interest to be taken into account in the calculation of the deficit reduction parameter.

Berlin is willing to accept the transitional provision on deficit flexibility for interest costs until 2027, although Lindner stressed that the issue “still worries him” because excessive deficits “should not be relativized or justified”, but rather “eliminated”. For Giorgetti it is “a step in the right direction” and should be made “permanent to be logical and coherent with the need to finance European strategic priorities in terms of security, climate and digitalisation.

Corriere della Sera outlines the budget: “Lindner would like those in the procedure to correct the accounts by around 0.5% of GDP in “structural” terms (i.e. net of one-off measures and economic fluctuations). Italy would be tightened by ten billion in the budget to be written next September, to which approximately 18 billion would be added to refinance the reliefs foreseen in the budget only for 2024. Le Maire asks for exemptions until 2027 (the year in which vote for the Elysée) increases in investments in defence, technologies and the environment, so as to reduce the correction to 0.3% of GDP. Giorgetti also aims to exclude additional costs from interest on the debt. The result for Italy would be a net “structural” squeeze on the deficit of around seven or eight billion per year until 2027.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

