Frankfurt (AFP) – Official figures on Monday showed that German industrial output It was flat in December compared to the previous month, while restrictions imposed to fight the Covid-19 epidemic affect Europe’s largest economy.

The Federal Statistical Agency (Destasis) said that industrial production rose by 1.5 percent in November, according to revised figures.

The index fell 1 percent year-on-year, and fell 2.5 percent in November.

Germany imposed another partial lockdown in mid-December, closing schools and all non-essential institutions.

In January, measures were extended until at least mid-February, and stricter rules were imposed on working from home.

And yet, unlike the first wave of the epidemic early last year, factories are still operating.

“The zero percent figure may not look amazing, but it is an indicator of strength, given the partial closure in effect since December,” said economist Jens Oliver-Nicklatch of LPBW.

Over the past week, industrial orders data indicating future activity fell in December for the first time in seven months, while COVID-19 restrictions curtailed demand.

Destasis reported that industrial product demands decreased 1.9 percent compared to November, but were still 6.4 percent higher compared to December 2019.

It was also 2.6 percent higher than in February 2020, before the first restrictive measures went into effect.