An agreement on the Stability Pact is possible: here’s how an agreement can be reached

“Separate investments from the calculation of the deficit and debt. But as long as it is limited from a qualitative point of view (only military expenses to support Ukraine and a part of those of the Pnrr), quantitative (with a maximum threshold yet to be defined) and temporal (indicatively no later than 2026). This is the concession that Germany is willing to make to Italy, in exchange for support for the German proposal to introduce a minimum annual debt cut equal for all”. La Stampa writes this today, explaining how an agreement on the Stability Pact is approaching.

The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti asked to be allowed to deduct from the deficit the investments made under the Pnrr and military expenditure to help Ukraine. We learned this from Mef sources, on the sidelines of the informal Ecofin in Santiago. The request would have been made during the informal Ecofin discussion on the reform of the stability pact. This would be a temporary separation, until 2026, the year in which Next Generation Eu ends, of expenses that countries must make, because they must implement the Pnrr and support Ukraine invaded by the Russians. On this, according to the same sources, there was an open attitude on the part of Germany. As regards the Commission’s proposal, which provides for individual debt reduction paths per country, Italy would prefer a single rule, which applies to everyone, as long as it is sustainable, also to avoid classifications between member countries. The Ecofin would therefore have had a good outcome for Italy, according to the sources.

Santiago’s informal Ecofin “still had an important outcome”, because it exists “the will of all countries to accelerate and intensify work to reach an agreement and with a willingness to compromise, which then naturally must be translated into decisions” said the European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, on the sidelines of the informal Ecofin in Santiago de Compostela.

“The dialectic with the different countries is normal and we must not emphasize it” says Gentiloni, responding to the tensions that have arisen in recent weeks between Brussels and Rome. “Even on delicate issues, such as the migratory pressure that Italy is experiencing, it is very important that the EU shows a closeness, a presence. This is the best denial of hypotheses that are not on the table”.

