The Region of Murcia ends the longest period of state of alarm that the country has ever experienced with stability in coronavirus infections. During Saturday, 46 new cases of Covid-19 were detected among Murcians, which leaves the total of affected in 710, 21 less than during Friday. Furthermore, no deaths had to be mourned from the pandemic.

Of the 46 new cases, 19 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 6 to Lorca, 5 to Cartagena, 4 to Caravaca de la Cruz and 3 to Puerto Lumbreras. The rest are spread over various locations.

Regarding hospital occupation, two more people entered the Intensive Care Units, where 31 patients remain. The total number of admitted to hospitals in the Region falls by one person and stands at 66. The rest, 664, remain in home isolation (the same as on Friday) and there are 108,942 people cured, 88 in the last day. In addition, the number of tests carried out continues to grow, specifically 1,055,002 PCR and antigens and 109,004 antibodies have already been carried out.