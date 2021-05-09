Social stability, providing a decent life for citizens and enhancing living standards are basic goals that the wise leadership works to ensure that they are achieved in order to enhance the contributions of the people of the nation in the continuation of the process of progress and development. In this context, the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to disburse loans and exemptions, from which 1,656 citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi benefit from 2.21 billion dirhams.

The generous package of housing benefits, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, reflects the keenness of the wise leadership always to multiply the joy and happiness of the citizens on these blessed days.

With such basic benefits that the wise leadership has been keen on, the homeland is prepared for all the reasons for family stability, by developing a sustainable modern housing system that provides all the housing needs of the Emirati family, considering adequate and decent housing is a basic guarantee for the prosperity and well-being of society with its various members.

This contributes to strengthening the intensive efforts made by the various state institutions under the guidance of the wise leadership to invest in people, as it is the basic building block of the nation, which ensures the building of a cohesive society that can achieve our future aspirations in construction, creativity and innovation, during the next fifty march.