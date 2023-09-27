During a key session within the work of the Arab Media Forum held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, stressed that the UAE’s foreign policy is based on three Basic pillars are: stability, prosperity, and values, all of which have contributed to consolidating the global position of the UAE and enhancing its economic competitiveness.

He stressed the importance of the region’s trend towards giving priority to geoeconomic factors and prioritizing them over geopolitical factors, and striving to enhance joint cooperation in various fields and expanding partnerships that benefit and prosper everyone, pointing out that the UAE’s approach is based on openness and building unlimited bridges of relations with countries. The whole world.

Gargash noted the pivotal role of Saudi Arabia and Egypt on the Arab level, and said that they constitute the pillar of Arab politics.

This came during the dialogue session titled “The Arab Region: The Scenario and the Future,” at the beginning of which Gargash praised the great position that the Arab Media Forum has reached and the achievements it has achieved in terms of strengthening the role of the media in the UAE and the region over more than two decades.

3 pillars

In detail, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State said: “The UAE’s foreign policy orientations are based on three main pillars: stability, economic prosperity, and values,” explaining that foreign policy is concerned with stability for the UAE and the region.

Gargash pointed out that the second pillar of UAE foreign policy is economic prosperity, stressing that the great successes achieved by the UAE in the context of enhancing its economic competitiveness were reflected in the UAE’s gross domestic product this year exceeding the $500 billion mark for the first time for a country whose population does not exceed 10 million. breeze. He added that in addition to enhancing economic competitiveness, the UAE is working to build various economic partnerships and expand its openness to the world, through free trade agreements.

Gargash pointed out that the third pillar of the UAE’s foreign policy is values. Any foreign policy must include a set of fixed and clear values. Therefore, the UAE’s foreign policy is characterized by values ​​that reflect its Arab and Islamic identity.

He added that the value system in the UAE’s foreign policy also includes upholding the values ​​of religious tolerance and respect for diversity and pluralism, and the principles that fall under them of respect for human rights, noting the successes the UAE has achieved over the past decades in the field of empowering women in all diplomatic and economic fields.

Shared prosperity

Regarding the participation of other countries in the UAE’s foreign policy approach to prosperity, Gargash explained that all countries are following a common line, and that the UAE always takes the initiative and is the first mover many times, recognizing the importance of joint cooperation, and always has the ability to On movement, initiative and creativity, stressing that most of the UAE’s discussions with its partners focus on development, investment and common prosperity, and turning that into reality through joint projects, and this reflects the importance of focusing on the geoeconomic discourse within the framework of the search for commonality.

He touched on the recent targeting of the Bahraini force in the border region between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and described this attack as treacherous and surprising, especially since it came at a time when all indicators suggested that we were about to reach understandings that would lead to the sustainability of the ceasefire in Yemen through a great and creative Saudi effort, pointing out This incident carries an important message indicating the presence of a group on the Houthi side that does not want this war to end.

He explained that with regard to relations with Iran, we are heading towards the path of focusing on the common, as it is not possible to follow two paths at the same time, the path of growth and the path of confrontation, in a region that lies behind the global pace, especially the path of technology and progress, which for its advancement requires focusing on the three established pillars. In the UAE’s foreign policy of stability, prosperity and values.

Syrian Arab rapprochement

Dr. Anwar Gargash pointed out that the Arab decision regarding Syria’s return to the League of Arab States is a correct decision, and came within the framework of an Arab strategic direction towards Syria, after an absence of the Arab role that lasted for more than a decade, stressing the importance of Syria addressing the issues that concern its neighboring countries. .

Arab cooperation

Gargash reviewed the UAE experience that can be benefited from, which is based on political stability, economic and social openness, and the presence of an effective judicial system that enjoys trust and enhances reassurance among members of society, stressing that the UAE experience is available to everyone who wants to benefit from it in the field of sustainable economic development.

During the dialogue, which was moderated by media personality Lara Nabhan from Al Hadath Channel, he pointed out the necessity of working to redraw a new formula for Arab cooperation away from the old ideological formula. The UAE is convinced of the importance of partnership in all files, whether international or Arab, stressing that it is a major part of the country’s approach and policy. The UAE takes into account that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt constitute the pillar of the tent of Arab politics, and that any success achieved by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or Egypt is an Arab success, and therefore must be built on through partnerships.

“COP 28” is an Emirati imprint

Regarding the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Climate Convention (COP28), the Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Dr. Anwar Gargash, stressed the importance of this conference, which will discuss one of the most important challenges facing the world, pointing out that the UAE is dealing positively It is very supportive of the climate file through its interest in investing for many years in the fields of solar energy and the transition to sustainable energy. It is expected that the conference will constitute another successful step in humanity’s dealings with one of the most important existential threats, and that the UAE will make its mark on this file.

A major role for the UAE in the economic corridor

The diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar Gargash, said: “The UAE played a major role in formulating the economic corridor project that was recently announced at the G20 summit, which will start from India to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, passing through Jordan and Israel, all the way to Europe,” noting that this The corridors reflect the importance of the logistics sector that forms the UAE’s DNA in trade and economy. He added that the UAE added tracks to the digital economy, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and sustainability to consolidate the competitiveness of the economy.