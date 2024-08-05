Marta* warns that her voice is going to break, as if she had to justify her disappointment. “It is very frustrating to think that our vocation can cost us our lives,” she reflects. She is a doctor and for about a year she has focused on making visible the attacks suffered by her colleagues when carrying out their mandatory social service (SSO) in rural areas of the country in the last year of their undergraduate studies. With a colleague she formed the collective “SOS Doctors-SSO”, The institution has received hundreds of testimonies of violence and mistreatment inflicted by patients, doctors and teachers alike. Many of them have similarities with what Catalina Zuluaga experienced as a surgical resident at the Universidad Javeriana before her suicide, which occurred a month ago and unleashed a wave of complaints about the working and educational conditions of health professionals.

“It is not the first, but it should be the last,” Marta says, referring to Catalina. She clarifies that she does not want to sound insensitive, but what happened did not surprise her profession, since suicide, she says, is increasingly common among health personnel. She says that she became an activist in favor of doctors who suffer the most complex and invisible situation of all doctors. Compulsory social service, better known as “rural” due to the historical tendency to take young urban people to less populated areas, is a requirement to receive the professional card. Doctors who graduate must participate in a sort of lottery held by the Ministry of Health in which it is decided who should perform the service and where.

Cristian Camilo Julio was assigned to the El Bagre square, Antioquia, in 2018. A few weeks before completing his 12 months of rural work, a hitman killed him. That same year, while doing his rural work in Argelia, Cauca, Sebastián Reina disappeared; some time later he was found dead. Years earlier, in 2013, Édgar Torres Prestán also disappeared during his rural practice in the municipality of Palestina, in Chocó. Although disappearances and homicides are the most critical face, they have not been the only violence reported by rural doctors. In January 2024, the case of several doctors working in Zapatoca, Santander, who were threatened with death in emails, went viral. One of them was stabbed in the hospital parking lot by two individuals wearing helmets who injured her with a scalpel.

Marta was not immune to this situation either. Where she did her social service, which is kept secret for her protection, a doctor had already been murdered years before her arrival. When she decided to report some of the negligence of the Health Care Institution where she worked, such as the shortage of essential medicines for several days, among others, she received threats and ended up fired. “It is very frustrating because you graduate full of dreams, only to later realize that there is no mechanism to look after you. You are alone and forced to finish the rural service, even if your life is at risk,” she says. “The only thing we constantly demand are basic conditions to work: basic services, drinking water, a stretcher,” she adds.

Marta points out that the poor conditions and mistreatment extend beyond the armed actors or the deficiencies in infrastructure, as they suffer from violence exerted by teachers and colleagues. She points out that the alleged situation of harassment and pressure experienced by the Javeriana surgery resident is the rule, and not the exception. Precisely, the Valle del Cauca section of the National Association of Interns and Residents (ANIR) conducted a survey on situations of violence against doctors in training and of the 130 testimonies they received, 42% claim to have suffered sexual harassment by teachers. It is a combination of violence from one side and the other.

“The death by suicide and the oppression of a resident only show the neoliberal impact of a system that no longer recognizes the rights of the human being,” wrote President Gustavo Petro in his X profile, after the shock caused by the suicide of Dr. Gutiérrez. Even so, his statement does not agree with what his government has done, which has received numerous complaints about threats and attacks on rural doctors, but the responses from its officials have been few and controversial, according to the sector’s unions.

For example, a year ago Edilma Suárez, then director of Human Talent Development at the Ministry of Health, caused widespread anger. In an institutional video, she stated that mental illnesses are not an exonerator for working in rural areas, although they are an exonerator for practicing the profession. For the Colombian Psychiatric Association, these were stigmatizing words. “We do not agree that the threat to doctors to remove them from their praiseworthy work due to alterations in their mental health contributes to improving the situation,” reads a public statement.

The medical community had also sought, through Suárez, that the Ministry take measures to protect health personnel from threats and mistreatment. But the official left her post, according to the newspaper. The Colombiandue to differences with Minister Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo on issues related to rural areas. His place was taken by José Alexis Mahecha, former head of intelligence of the extinct Administrative Department of Security (DAS), from which he was fired after a scandal over illegal wiretaps in the Santander media The vanguardMahecha has no experience in the health sector.

For Marta, all this demonstrates the lack of interest in caring for the medical profession, which has a direct impact on patients. “Our demands are not only related to medical professionals, but also to our patients. What we demand is what the people we treat deserve,” she says, while recalling how some of her colleagues have had to work in hospitals where there is barely one pair of gloves for the entire team or one stretcher for the entire medical center.

She fears that future doctors will be discouraged from continuing in the career, or that those who have already graduated will choose not to practice it, or not in Colombia, something worrying in a country with structural needs in health. In her case, the experiences have been so traumatic that she herself opted to work in more administrative settings. “There are people who have to transform their dreams to be mentally healthy or to stay alive. And, although it is not ideal, I have realized that this is valid,” she says.

*Name changed at the source’s request.

