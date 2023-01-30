BRUSSELS. The sudden ambush, shortly before 18, on a train of the Brussels underground stopped to drop off and pick up passengers at Schuman, the stop that serves the community institutions. On both platforms, one exit leads to the entrance to the headquarters of the European Commission, the other to that of the Council of the EU. It is here, when the doors open, that a man starts throwing himself at the seated people.

It is the tail of the convoy, unique, not made up of separate carriages. Everything is consumed in an instant. One thinks of a scuffle, or an unsuccessful pickpocketing attempt. Some people get up, and then, suddenly, everyone gets off the train, running towards the other end of the platform, towards the engineer but above all towards the exits. Hundreds of people running, a woman falls but she is promptly helped to get up before she ends up trampled by many people who do not understand what is happening. You only hear shouts “run”, “go away”, repeated several times not by security personnel but by normal commuters.

Unawareness mixed with fear, and then the question that begins to arise from the people who stop next to the driver’s cab. “What happens?”. The answer is immediate. “There is an armed person.” What he wields, however, is not clear at first.

It will take a few minutes to figure out that there is a man with a knife, who injures three people. In the end, explains a health worker, there were two minor injuries and one in more serious condition, who allegedly suffered injuries to a lung. Police and emergency services arrive with sirens explained, a little at a time. First a few patrols, then two vans and an ambulance, only later a second ambulance. One of the wounded will be transported to the Saint-Jean hospital immediately after initial medical treatment, the other to the Delta hospital, not far from the Commission. The third person, a young man, does not need to be transported by ambulance, receives the necessary treatment, but is in a state of shock and is kept away from the curious.

A passerby, an official of the Commission, assures that none of the injured works for the EU institution. The crowd that has run away from the convoy and returned to the surface gathers at the foot of the Commission, where the doors are closed for safety reasons. In addition to the agents who have gone underground, there are those intent on dispersing those who are still there. An agent is busy keeping the stop clean. “What are you doing here?! There is nothing to see.’ He is invited to go to the next underground station, because in the meantime Schuman’s station is closed to the public and bordered by the red-white ribbon. The next stop is Maelbeek, where on 22 March 2016 one of the two terrorist attacks in Brussels took place. On that occasion, explosives were used.

Police officers at the scene did not provide explanations of what happened. “No comment”. They take the man away about an hour after the ambush, after disarming and detaining him, and letting the situation normalize even on the surface. Him anorak on his head and the invitation not to film the moment in any way. Police sources report that the man is already known to the police, and that he is a person with psychiatric problems. This would therefore avert the terrorist matrix, but in the meantime Brussels is falling back into fear.