An employee of the Carrefour supermarket is said to have died after a man with a knife from the store started attacking people in the city of Assago. Among the injured is Spanish footballer Pablo Mari (29), a former NAC player who is currently on loan from Arsenal to Monza. He is in the hospital.

Arsenal has Sky Sports inform the defender that he has been hit in the back, but that his injuries are not serious. “Pablo Mari has a fairly deep wound in his back, which fortunately did not affect vital organs such as the lungs or others,” said Arsenal CEO Adriano Galliani. “His life is not in danger, he must recover quickly. .”

The football club says it is “shocked by the terrible news. “Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this terrible incident,” Arsenal said in a statement.

A 46-year-old suspect has been arrested. The motive for the attack is not yet clear. According to the Italian authorities, it is not a terrorist attack. The man is said to have psychological problems. See also STJ overturns change in oil royalties division in RJ

