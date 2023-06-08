France in shock and unanimous condemnation of the knife attack carried out in a park near Lake Annecy, in Haute-Savoie, by a young Syrian man who injured four children and two adults; both risk their lives. According to the latest assessment, among the injured are a 2 and 3 year old brother and sister, both in absolute emergency, transferred to a hospital in Geneva, in neighboring Switzerland. The other two injured children are 22 months and 2 years old and allegedly of German and British nationality respectively.

The two adults injured are two men, one of whom is 78 years old.

Videos of the aggressor, Abdalmasih H., 31, already married to a Swedish woman, father of a three-year-old girl and resident in Sweden for a decade, are circulated in the French media. THE

footage shows him running in the park where the attack took place, in shorts and a long-sleeved black t-shirt, a turban on his head and a pair of glasses. Knife in hand, he chases people to attack, according to eyewitnesses he would have “rushed on grandmothers, grandfathers and small children in strollers”, thus specifically targeting them. In one video in particular, the attacker is seen entering a play area, approaching a mother with a stroller and then stabbing the child several times amidst the desperate screams of the woman.



01:18