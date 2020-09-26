According to Jean-Charles Brisard, most of the attacks in recent years have been committed by individuals unknown to the intelligence services.

“We have an endogenous, protean terrorist threat, above all widely diffuse and unpredictable”, says Friday on franceinfo Jean-Charles Brisard, president of the Center for Analysis of Terrorism, after the stabbing attack which left two wounded on Friday September 25 in front of the former premises of Charlie Hebdo, in the 11th arrondissement of Paris .

franceinfo: Does the profile of the main suspect, aged 18, appeal to you?

Jean-Charles Brisard: We have been in a phase, for several years now, where we have an endogenous, protean terrorist threat, above all widely diffuse and unpredictable. This is the reason why today we have profiles that are taking action, extremely diverse, that we did not know before.

These are individuals who are not necessarily known to the intelligence services.Jean-Charles Brisardto franceinfo

This also concerns nearly 60% of those who have acted in the national territory since Mohammed Merah. Most were completely unknown to intelligence files. This is what makes the fight against terrorism much more difficult and the work of the intelligence services much more important.

What can we say about the modus operandi of the attack, a chopper attack?

The national anti-terrorism prosecution took action because it considered, in view of a number of criteria, that it was competent. First, the modus operandi: a stabbing attack is a modus operandi recommended by most jihadist organizations. The target then, the place, which is very important, very symbolic. We are indeed dealing with a targeted attack. This is what we feared at the opening of the Charlie Hebdo trial, with the republication of the cartoons by the newspaper. Then, it is the context in which this terrorist act takes place, namely a context marked by multiple threats from terrorist organizations – AQAP, the organization which had claimed responsibility for the attack against Charlie Hebdo, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Islamic State group which multiplies the threats – and their sympathizers.

These threats have had as a corollary a resurgence of tension within the endogenous radical Islamist movement, with the increase in recent weeks, even in recent days, of death threats, provocations during the Charlie Hebdo trial, with threats against victims, members of Charlie Hebdo, the HRD for example. We are currently in a climate of extreme tension.

You warned yesterday in a forum about the risk of targeted violent actions. What makes you say that ?

The current climate of renewed tension in the jihadist sphere, due to several factors: firstly the increase in the releases from prison of former detainees for acts of terrorism, which we see today in the public space and which show a growing activism, intimidation, sometimes physical provocations, which threaten. We see them in trials: for example at the Charlie Hebdo trial this week, several individuals convicted of terrorism offenses were present in the public. This means that these individuals are gradually reappropriating public space, in a violent way. The challenge is to ensure the follow-up of these individuals.

In the same way, it will be necessary to ensure the follow-up of those who return from the theaters of operations.Jean-Claude Brisardto franceinfo

The projected threat is less intense, less likely today, due to the weakening of a number of organizations, in particular the Islamic State group. However, individuals continue to carry this threat individually or collectively. We must be extremely vigilant. The context leads us to think that the hypothesis of targeted acts is something that we can no longer rule out at all today.

Who do these individuals obey?

What remains of organizations is the ideology conveyed on social networks, on the internet, in the jihadosphere, on encrypted messaging. On a daily basis, threats are broadcast in our country. What is extraordinary is that most of the threats targeted at Charlie Hebdo, for example, have been disseminated on major internet platforms, where these individuals enjoy impunity, because they are protected either by anonymity. , or by the simple refusal of these platforms to act accordingly, to remove this content.

We end up with death threats which, even if they violate French law, do not violate the rules for using Internet platforms.Jean-Claude Brisardto franceinfo

This situation has become unacceptable. I’m talking about Twitter in particular. We must be able to force platforms to remove content. In recent days, an individual has allowed himself to disclose on Twitter, so everyone can see him, the personal addresses of Charlie Hebdo members, personal details about their private life. It is unacceptable. You have to be able to act, and act very quickly.