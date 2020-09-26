Christophe Rouget, Secretary General of the Union of Internal Security Executives Cfdt, the presence of police officers could also “possibly cause an incident and a terrorist attack”.

After the knife attack which left two seriously injured in front of the former premises of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, the victim of a deadly terrorist attack in January 2015, the secretary general of the Union of internal security executives Cfdt (lthe interior intelligence and judicial police service of the Ministry of the Interior) Christophe Rouget explains that it is not possible to “protect all symbols from the 2015 attacks”. According to the union official, internal security resources are not sufficient to guarantee such protection, even though the premises of Charlie Hebdo have moved.

According to Christophe Rouget, “Putting the police in front of a room which is no longer occupied could also possibly cause an incident and a terrorist attack, when there is no one left.” The terrorist threat can take the form of a “low-cost terrorism”, which resorts to the use of bladed weapons or cars by individuals, says the Cfdt representative, which makes it difficult to predict attacks and arrest individuals.

Christophe Rouget also evokes the problem of releases from prison of people involved in terrorist networks. “It’s a real democratic problem”, considers the policeman, according to which “we must put in place surveillance systems to avoid these attacks”, while respecting the principles of the rule of law.