Five injured at Afro-Caribbean festival in London

Five people were stabbed on the final day of an Afro-Caribbean cultural festival in the UK capital. reports London Police Press Service.

The condition of two victims is assessed as critical. An acid attack was also recorded at the carnival. Seven thousand police officers ensured the security of the event.

In just two days of the festival, law enforcement officers detained 320 people – they are suspected of possessing weapons and drugs, as well as theft and disturbing public order. The police also seized 49 weapons.

