In the emergency department and at the level 1 trauma center, medical specialists and nurses have their hands full with victims of stabbings and shootings. “It is disturbing what I see around me,” says Trauma surgeon Jochem Hoogendoorn. “The consequences are more far-reaching than a random newspaper report suggests.”
Nico Heemelaar
Latest update:
12:27
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Stabbing #shooting #victims #flood #hospital #Cesarean #sections #operations #postponed
Leave a Reply