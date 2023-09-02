One dead and one seriously injured. This is the balance of the brawl that took place yesterday evening in Ferrara, in a bar in via Bologna, not far from the center and which allegedly involved four people: a 43-year-old man, a 21-year-old boy and two other subjects, among them the owner of the bar. It was the 43-year-old who lost his life, while the 21-year-old was taken to the Sant’Anna di Cona hospital in very serious conditions. The reasons for the dispute are still to be ascertained, even if the hypothesis of a settlement of accounts takes hold.