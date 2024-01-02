Bloody New Year's Eve, 54-year-old stabbed to death by his roommate due to a degenerate argument. The confession: “he was mean to me”

“He was mean to me. I killed him.” These are the words that Francesco Ferioli, a 48-year-old unemployed veterinarian, allegedly said to investigators after being arrested for the death of Andrea Beluzzi, a 54-year-old unemployed man, in Bologna. As reported Republic, the latter was found lifeless on the day of vigil Of New Year'skilled with at least three stab wounds to the chestnext to his bed in the apartment in San Giovanni in Persiceto where he lived with the alleged killer.

It was Ferioli himself who alerted the police. The two, both with a failed marriage behind them, had been roommates for less than two months, as part of a social services cohabitation project, with the aim of supporting each other and trying to start again despite the economic difficulties.

But something went wrong and last Sunday there was a tragic epilogue, with the 54-year-old found dead lying on the floor, in his bedroom, lying in a pool of blood. Ferioli was at the end of the interrogation arrested on charges of voluntary homicide and taken to prison. Then he said in a sometimes confused way that he and Beluzzi were involved small quarrels and arguments, often for trivial matters.

When the 48-year-old was later interviewed by his lawyer, he exercised his right not to respond. The murder weapon was not found, but a series of kitchen knives were seized.

