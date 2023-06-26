Hearing interrupted by the anger of the mother of a boy killed in Gragnano. Room 318, the appellate judges are just in time to read the sentence against the two murderers (confirmation of the 18-year sentence for the main accused, discount of a few months for the second accused, who collects nine years and four months), that the anger of the victim’s mother breaks out.

“Assassins go away, monsters, you are monsters, you killed my son, a 17 year old boy”. A verdict concerning the murder of Nicholas Di Martino, stabbed to death on May 25, 2020, in Gragnano.

To be sentenced are Maurizio Apicella (18 years) and Ciro Di Lauro (nine years and four months). The police intervene. Shortly thereafter, the judge finishes reading the device and off the record he says “it was largely foreseeable”, regarding the woman’s reaction.

In the first instance, the public prosecutor’s office, represented by the prosecutor of the dda Cimmarotta, had requested life imprisonment, but in the evaluation of the court of assizes, the mafia aggravating circumstance was dropped. In summary, Nicolas was killed for no reason, by a fatal stab wound by two provincial bullies.