A man has been arrested for stabbing another man to death in Archena during the early hours of this Saturday, according to sources from the Civil Guard, who have already taken charge of the case. The suspect, of Spanish nationality and 36 years of age, faces an alleged crime of homicide.

The attack apparently occurred during a brawl on a local street. It was the Local Police of the municipality that initially intervened upon receiving an alert that the victim needed urgent help. The agents requested an ambulance but nothing could be done to save the life of the man, about 50 years old and of Paraguayan nationality, who ended up dying.