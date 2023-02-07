Very serious mourning in South African football: stabbed in the side, the young footballer Oshwin Andries died after 6 days of agony

The world of African football is shocked by the news learned in the last few hours, concerning the death of a young champion. Oshwin Andries, 19-year-old midfielder from Stellenbosch, passed away after 6 days of agony. He had been stabbed repeatedly in the side by a thug with whom he had been in an argument.

These are very difficult times for the world of football. The earthquake in Turkey it put the entire population to the test and caused incalculable damage in terms of loss of life.

Christian Atsu, a 31-year-old Hatayspor player with a past also in Chelsea, was fortunately extracted alive from under the rubble in which he was trapped.

The same luck did not happen to another player who played in Turkey, the goalkeeper of Malatyaspor, Eyup Turkaslan. Rescuers saved his wife and little son, but they failed to save him.

Another young footballer, with a whole life and career ahead of him, unfortunately has found its end in a different area e under totally different circumstances.

His name was Oshwin Andries, he would fulfill his 20th birthday in a few days and was the captain of the South African national soccer team.

A few days ago he got involved in one quarrel in the street and his interlocutor attacked him stabbing him several times with a sharp object at his side.

The mother who was with him immediately carried him in hospital and the doctors, at first, had it stabilized.

No way for Oshwin Andries

After being discharged, Oshwin Andries he felt bad again and always his mother, transported him to the hospital. This time, however, the doctors failed to do nothing to save it.

STELLENBOSCH, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 13: Oshwin Andries of Stellenbosch FC during the DStv Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Royal AM at Danie Craven Stadium on August 13, 2022 in South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

As mentioned, the young footballer played in the Stellenbosch F.C and it was the club that officially announced his death. In a note he wrote:

Tonight Stellenbosch FC mourn the passing of Oshwin Andries. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with his family, friends and loved ones at this time.

The Police Station Commander stated that it was opened an investigation about what happened.