A woman was taken in red code to the Niguarda hospital in Milan after being stabbed several times in the abdomen and throat. Around 7 pm today, some carabinieri passing through via dei Transiti intervened, after seeing a woman lying on the street. One of the two soldiers was hit in the cheekbone by a headbutt from people present at the scene. A police car also arrived on the scene shortly after.

The woman, South American, but still to be identified, he is stable, but with a reserved prognosisThe incident is still unclear as the Carabinieri are investigating to understand whether the woman was hit before or after the fight.