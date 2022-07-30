Aggression does not lead to murder thanks to the intervention of a bartender, who disarms an Italian, intent on brutally stabbing a young Moroccan

A 47-year-old Italian has stabbed in night a youngof Moroccan origins, a Recanati. The attack, which took place around 1 am, would be followed by a strong one quarrel between the boy and the 47-year-old worker, who, defined a lonely type, he would have lost control of seeing so many people on the street at 1am. Tragedy, however, that it did not end in death of the attacked, thanks to the courageous intervention of a bartenderwho went out into the street disarming the worker.

Not even 24 hours from tragedy of Civitanova Marche – which involved a 39-year-old Nigerian street vendor, killed with a crutch by an Italian, irritated by the man’s excessive insistence in begging – the same region was the scene of another furious dispute, similar in dynamics .

The second attack, however, did not lead to murder, thanks to the timely intervention of Mirko Cipollettaowner of bar Mirò, located near the site of the attack. The bartender would stop Omar P.a loner, who, after seeing some young people laughing, would have been irritated by the presence of too many people on the street, brutally wounding the young North African with a knife.

The attacker is now in custody for attempted murdercompounded by futile reasons and possession of illegal carrying of a stabbing weapon. However, the conditions of the stabbed, who underwent a very delicate surgery in Torrette, remain very serious.



