Attacked and stabbed in a square in Perugia. The victim is a 32-year-old from Guinea who, after the incident, yesterday evening, asked for help from the Carabinieri who were in Via Mentana for a checkpoint. The man, a resident of Perugia, had wounds to his head, hand and leg. He told the police that he had been attacked shortly before in Piazza Grimana by a North African who had ordered him to accompany him to the Fontivegge train station. When the Guinean refused, the attack suddenly began: the North African had pulled out a knife with which he had first threatened him and then stabbed him.

The Carabinieri then requested the intervention of 118 personnel and immediately distributed the description of the attacker to all police forces. The victim, accompanied to the Emergency Room of the ‘Santa Maria della Misericordia’ Hospital, was treated and released. The Carabinieri are currently investigating to identify the perpetrator of the attack.