Stabbed by her ex-partner: 35-year-old dying. She had already reported him

Stabbed by the man she had already reported. Yet another case of violence against women comes from the San Marco district of Monopoli (Bari), where the 35-year-old Addolorata Colavitto was found dying. The one who stabbed her was her ex-boyfriend Giuseppe Ambriola, who was stopped by the police.

According to an initial reconstruction, the 35-year-old was leaving the house to go to work and found Ambriola under her home, who hit her repeatedly. The woman’s mother called for help after hearing her daughter’s cries for help.

The man, with whom Colavitto had a child, was taken to the barracks where he was interrogated. The attack against her ex-partner would not be the first: according to Corriere del Mezzogiorno the woman had already reported it in the past.

Colavitto is currently hospitalized with a reserved prognosis at the Bari Polyclinic, with a collapsed lung, damage to an eye and several traumas to the abdomen and chest.