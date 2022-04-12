They thought of corona, when Jorgen and his girlfriend Djura from Utrecht became ill in August 2020. But it turned out to be something completely different when Jorgen ended up in hospital with encephalitis: West Nile fever. Joren and Djura had slept on their roof terrace during the heat wave. There they were bitten by mosquitoes. And those mosquitoes most likely transmitted the West Nile virus, which had recently been discovered in warblers near Utrecht.