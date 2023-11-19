Stabbed 20 times: this is how Filippo Turetta killed Giulia Cecchettin

Filippo Turetta stabbed Giulia Cecchettin more than twenty times, then carried the body of his ex-girlfriend in his arms and took it to a cliff, hiding it under some plastic bags: this is how the 22-year-old killed his peer according to what is a first and partial reconstruction of what could have happened.

The certainty, because it is certified by a video taken from a surveillance camera in an industrial area a few kilometers from Giulia’s home, is that Filippo Turetta first attacked the 22-year-old with his bare hands, stunning her and loading her “lifeless” body into the trunk of his Grande Punto.

Then, it is not clear when or where, whether in the car or on the spot where the body was found, Turetta killed his ex-girlfriend with more than twenty stab wounds to the neck and head.

The victim tried to defend himself from his killer: according to the medical examiner, in fact, he had several wounds on both his hands and arms.

The murderer then carried the body in his arms to the place where it was found and not, as was initially believed, slid the body down a cliff.

There are two elements to prove this: the first is that the body showed no signs of being dragged, the second is that the body was covered by some plastic bags.

Turetta, in fact, went down a cliff and placed Giulia’s body under a large rock, covering it, as mentioned, with black bags.

Meanwhile, at the scene of the discovery, a broken knife was found. Analysis will clarify whether it is the blade with which Filippo Turetta killed Giulia Cecchettin.