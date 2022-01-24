Taranto, stabbing her husband in the middle of the night, had argued violently. Except by a miracle, he accuses his wife

Night on the verge of tragedy for a couple of San Marzano di San Giuseppe, in the province of Taranto, both aged 36, married by two. After a previous fight, the woman woke up in the middle of the night, takes a kitchen knife and stabs the spouse around the neck, probably in an attempt to slit his throat. In fact, the blade touched the carotid artery of a man who was miraculously alive.

It was the victim herself who called 118 asking for urgent rescue, reports Quotidiano di Puglia. The doctors who arrived on the spot, after having tamponed the wound, took the man with the red code to the Marianna Giannuzzi hospital in Manduria, and then transferred him to the Santissima Annunziata in Taranto in vascular surgery.

Several shadows remain on the reasons for the gesture. The carabinieri of the San Marzano station and of the Manduria company intervened at the request of the health facility to investigate. At first the victim said he was attacked by a hooded person who then fled through the stairs.

Version, however, perhaps after becoming aware of the severity of the wound, changed radically. It seems that the previous evening before going to bed, there had been a heated argument between the two. We do not know the details of the discussion or what happened next. The two spouses who do not have children live alone in the house. Furthermore, the reasons that led the man to cover his wife in the first place are not clear.

