Staatsbosbeheer has to shoot about 1600 red deer in the Oostvaardersplassen in Flevoland in the coming winter months. Whether this will work depends on the weather conditions. If it will be a mild winter, the slope will be more difficult, according to the nature manager. There is room for a maximum of five hundred deer in the Oostvaardersplassen, but that desired position has not been achieved for years.

