Staatsbosbeheer has filed a lawsuit against Rijkswaterstaat about sheet piling in the Zwarte Water, between the Overijssel cities of Hasselt and Genemuiden. The nature manager confirms this on Saturday after reporting Fidelity. The first session is next Thursday.

Rijkswaterstaat wants to install steel sheet piling along the banks at four to five locations to create so-called ‘lee zones’, places where fish are less affected by currents and waves. Staatsbosbeheer is afraid that the walls are bad for reeds, fish and mammals such as otters and beavers, and that they also influence the groundwater flows. The plan does not have the desired ecological effect, the organization writes in a statement.

According to Fidelity it is the first time that Staatsbosbeheer has taken Rijkswaterstaat to court, but the Staatsbosbeheer spokesperson cannot say for sure. “We work well together on many fronts,” he emphasizes. “But after many discussions we have not come out.”

Minister supports Rijkswaterstaat

Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management, VVD) is on the side of Rijkswaterstaat, according to answers which he gave to parliamentary questions in October. He believes that Rijkswaterstaat has gone through “a well-considered process” and has carefully weighed all the pros and cons. According to Harbers, it is not true that the sheet piles affect the groundwater flows.

The municipality of Zwartewaterland, which includes the river banks, is less positive. Alderman for Landscape and Nature Harrie Rietman said in January against the Stentor that he wonders whether the sheet piling will still leave room for recreational boats. Moreover, he had doubts about safety at high tide: “Do they then disappear under water and can you sail against them with your boat?”