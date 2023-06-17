publisher3i

06/16/2023 – 4:21 pm

One of the largest neighborhood retailers in the country, St. Marche will accelerate its expansion process outside the capital of São Paulo with units on the coast. The first waterfront was opened on Wednesday (14th), in Santos. The supermarket chain, which is completing 21 years and with 30 units in São Paulo and Campinas (SP), brought the foot in the sand concept to its business strategy and proposed chain expansion. “The inauguration was just the beginning. We want to continue delighting Santos and tourists, in addition to delivering a quality shopping experience,” he said. Bernardo Ouro PretoCEO of the Marche Group.

For the new unit, 60 jobs were initially created, and around 95% of those selected are from Baixada Santista. The executive says that there were more than 400 interviews in the period. The development has 573m², including an outdoor area with a deck, tables and chairs. “The model is to offer everything in one place”, stated the CEO. The St. Marche plans to end the year with revenues of R$1.3 billion, up 15% over 2022.

The animal growth of Bradesco Seguros

The strong expansion of the pet market in Brazil has helped boost Bradesco Seguros’ results. In the first quarter of this year, the company commanded by CEO Ivan Gontijo registered an increase of around 18% in insurance contracts for petshops and veterinarians, when compared to 2022. The segment was above the group’s general operating result, with an increase of 13.4%. Today Brazil occupies the 3rd place in the world ranking of countries with the most pets, with 149.6 million pets, according to the IPB census (Instituto Pet Brasil).

Shared and smart tourism

Businesswoman and executive Renata Franco, former CEO of travel agency Stella Barros, is flying high with her own startup, the Penguim app. The travel app crossed the threshold of 100,000 downloads, with 80,000 registered users, and about

6,000 monthly engaged users, 65% women, aged between 25 and 35 and over 50. The company has already reached revenues of R$ 1.5 million in 2022 and is expected to double the amount in 2023.



”Continued GDP growth, coupled with the emerging framework for fiscal policy, may result in a lower-than-expected public debt burden, which may support monetary flexibility and sustain the country’s net external position.

Rationale by S&P Global to raise Brazil’s risk rating from “stable” to “positive”



Health on an industrial scale

The group Hapvida NotreDame Intermédica negotiates with three industries the large-scale production of the DFCF-22 Anteparto, a heart rate detector equipped with artificial intelligence developed together with Senai Ceará. The equipment is in use in more than 20 maternity hospitals and in the health operator’s hospital network. In addition to costing around BRL 2,700 — practically a tenth of the value of a similar model, with national technology —, the detector has a greater AI capacity, allowing pregnant women in faraway corners of large centers to be monitored in real time and by specialists, eliminating the waiting time for diagnoses and prescription of medical treatment. According to the executive director of Hapvida, Kenneth Almeidawith its mass production, the company and Senai Ceará will receive royalties on sales and property rights, without marketing restrictions to competing operators.

Green light for Citrosuco

The Brazilian citrus juice, one of the world’s leading companies in the production of orange juice, received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its goal of reducing carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases by 2030. With this validation, Citrosuco becomes the first company in the global citrus sector and the second in the food and beverage chain in Brazil to obtain the approval of its decarbonization target by the main international platform that mobilizes the adoption of science-based targets. The company, according to the CEO Marcelo Abudcommitted to reducing carbon emissions in its own operations and contracted electricity by 28%, based on the year 2019.























