Some of the games of the European Championship 2020 were moved to St. Petersburg and Seville. About this in Twitter said the head of the Polish football union and vice-president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Zbigniew Boniek.

According to the functionary, Russia will host the games of the Polish national team with Sweden (June 23) and Slovakia (June 14), which were to be held in Dublin. In addition, on June 19, Poland will play with Spain in Seville instead of Bilbao.

Dublin was also supposed to host a match between Sweden and Slovakia. The game, which is scheduled for June 18, is likely to be moved to St. Petersburg. Dublin’s refusal to play matches is associated with a worsening epidemiological situation.

In St. Petersburg, the matches were originally planned for Belgium – Russia (June 12), Finland – Russia (June 16), Finland – Belgium (June 21), as well as a quarterfinal meeting (July 2). The tournament will run from June 11 to July 11.