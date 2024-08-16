Protection against drones to be strengthened in Saint Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast

In St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, protection against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be strengthened. This was reported by the city governor Alexander Beglov, whose words are quoted TASS.

“A ring of radar stations is being formed to prevent air threats. We are strengthening the system of protection of the waters of the Gulf of Finland,” he said.

The mayor also announced the expansion of the group of systems for the destruction of UAVs and other aerial threats.