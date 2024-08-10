Russian Interior Ministry: St. Petersburg resident detained in Nazi rehabilitation case

Operational officers of the Center “E” detained a resident of St. Petersburg in a case of rehabilitation of Nazism. This was reported in Telegram reports Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city.

During verification and monitoring activities on the network, employees “identified a post on one of the social networks, the content of which desecrated the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland and humiliated the honor and dignity of veterans of the Great Patriotic War.”

A criminal case was opened against the 55-year-old citizen, who was detained on August 8 in his apartment at his place of residence and suspected of posting the corresponding posts on the Internet, under Part 4 of Article 354.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Rehabilitation of Nazism”). During the search of the suspect’s apartment, a telephone and a tablet were seized, confirming that the citizen had committed illegal actions.

Earlier, Fontanka reported that in St. Petersburg, Center E officers detained a man for pacifist graffiti in a pedestrian underpass. According to the publication, a woman called the police and said that an unknown person had written pacifist graffiti and a statement insulting the president in a pedestrian tunnel near Pobeda Square. Law enforcement officers opened a case under Article 214 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Vandalism”).