Volunteers from other countries will not participate in the matches of the European Football Championship (UEFA) in St. Petersburg. This decision was made due to the uncertainty with the opening of state borders. This was announced on April 10 by the deputy head of the volunteer training center Dmitry Antonov.

“Since we need to start training now, and we are not sure that the borders will be opened, we cannot take such risks. Therefore, it was decided that there will be only those who are in the city “, – he quotes TASS Antonov.

Earlier, on April 9, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced that St. Petersburg, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Glasgow confirmed the holding of matches of the European Football Championship with spectators.

In St. Petersburg, the stadium will be filled by 50%, while the city authorities are ready to consider increasing the number of spectators by the end of April.

The day before, the head of the Russian Guard, Viktor Zolotov, said that the service was ready to ensure complete safety at the matches of the European Football Championship in St. Petersburg.

In the spring of 2020, UEFA announced the postponement of the European Championship to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 11 in 12 European cities. The organizers did not change the official name of the tournament – Euro 2020.