The first stage of the St. Petersburg Rallycross Cup began at Igor Drive, the TV channel reported on May 1 REN TV…

The organizers checked the technical readiness of the track and cars, then the drawing of lots and the first qualifying races took place, during which athletes could receive points for individual and team scoring. The final races will be held on the track on May 2.

As the chairman of the rally-cross committee of the Russian Automobile Federation (RAF) Alexey Filimonov noted, the spectators really like the dynamic rally-cross.

“There are a lot of races, cars start from the same lane. Already at the first or second corners, a very interesting sports struggle unfolds, ”he said.

The stage of the St. Petersburg Rally-Cross Cup at Igor Drive is being held for the first time. In June, the third stage of the Russian championship in this sport will take place here.

Construction of the Igora Drive autodrome was completed at the end of 2019. On its territory, 10 tracks for auto and motor sports were equipped.

Last summer, Igora Drive hosted two tournaments – a stage of the Russian Drift Series and a stage of the Russian series of circuit races, and in November the Igora Drive circuit track got the right to host international racing series, including Formula 1.