In St. Petersburg, a program has been prepared for the start of the tourist season. As the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova said on May 1, hundreds of free excursions, museums and other activities are available for residents and guests of the city.

Doguzova noted that one can also spend time in the Northern capital in parks and new creative spaces. For example, in New Holland or Sevkabel Port. Also, water shows have been prepared for tourists, and cruise navigation will start in May.

“In general, the combination of atmospheric travel in cities and outdoor recreation is gaining more and more popularity lately. And in our country there are many proposals for such trips, especially in cities with a developed tourist infrastructure – this is Kaliningrad and Nizhny Novgorod, which will celebrate its 800th anniversary this summer, Kazan and Samara, Rostov-on-Don, Vladivostok. There are enough high-quality hotels, restaurants, well-equipped urban spaces, embankments, museums – everything a tourist needs for a comfortable and interesting stay, “REN TV quotes Doguzov.

Doguzova also recalled that a tourist cashback program continues to operate in Russia, according to which Russians can receive 20% of the cost of the trip.

A day earlier, it became known that the Russian government had decided to allocate an additional 4.7 billion rubles for the implementation of a new stage of the tourist cashback program.

It is also noted that the new stage of the program, which began on March 18 on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will last until the end of this year. Additional funding has already been allocated for its implementation last month, the government added.

Earlier, on April 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed extending the tourist cashback program until the end of 2021. At the same time, the head of state also announced the need to return to parents half of the cost of a voucher for children in summer camps.

The first stage of the tourist cashback program was held at the end of August 2020. Then about 60 thousand people took advantage of it. The second phase began in mid-October. The third stage of the program started on March 18, 2021.