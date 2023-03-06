Endless race

Five cautions, continuous changes at the top of the standings until the final defeats of the race and, above all, many accidents or retirements. The first race of the 2023 season on the street circuit never seemed to come to an end St. PetersburgFlorida, won in the end by the winner of the 2022 Indianapolis 500: Marcus Ericsson. A success that initially seemed unexpected for the former Swedish Formula 1 driver, with an event that had all the prerequisites for seeing a driver from theAndretti on the podium. Instead, sensationally, all four bearers of Michael Andretti’s team did not even see the checkered flag. An incredible outcome, dictated by unscheduled events and spectacular accidents that have continually upset the classification. Indeed, the eligible candidate seemed to respond to the name of Romain Grosjeanengaged for long stretches of the race in a wheel to wheel with the Penske of Scott McLaughlin. However, a duel that was resolved after a close battle during the 73rd of the 100 laps scheduled, with the two who came into contact, both ending up against the barriers. At that point victory therefore seemed to smile at Pato O’Ward, firmly in command with his McLaren. All this until, at least, three laps from the checkered flag, when the Mexican made a mistake in the gear shifting at the exit of the last corner, opening the doors to success for Ericsson, thus settling for a second final position ahead of Scott Dixon.

Fear on the way

However, the first race of the 2023 season will be remembered for the great fright that occurred in the moments immediately following the start, with seven cars involved in a tangle in a very narrow point of the track. After a slight contact against the barriers by Felix Rosenqvist, Castroneves spun behind the Swede, rear-ended by Ferrucci. The episode generates a real chaos, in which he is involved, among others, too DeFrancesco. The Italian-Canadian in turn remains stationary in full trajectory, with Pedersen who fails to avoid the Andretti team rider, hitting him at full speed. On impact, the number 29 car literally took off, with the Race Direction displaying the Red flag. Luckily, the rescue efforts turned out to be ‘useless’ for all the riders involved, with none of them suffering serious injuries, apart from a pain in the leg suffered by Castroneves.

More ‘Big One’

However, the departure flights were not the only ones in this race, with another major accident on lap 42. In this circumstance veekay goes long under braking and hits the crash barriers. Immediately behind him there is Harvey, who can’t help but hit the opponent’s car. With the track narrow and with two cars coupled one behind the other, the third driver who does not dodge the single-seaters in time is Kirkwood, that collides with Harvey’s Rahal Letterman ‘bypassing’ the two single-seaters and crashing back onto the asphalt. Also in this case, except for the intervention of the medical team for Harvey (who seemed in any case in reassuring conditions), the other two participants involved in the accident did not report traumas or worrying injuries.

Indycar 2023: St. Petersburg, finishing order



POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 2 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 3 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 4 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 5 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 6 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 7 Will Power Penske 8 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 9 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 10 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 11 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 12 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 13 Scott McLaughlin Penske 14 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with Rick Ware* 15 Josef Newgarden Penske* 16 Romain Grosjean Andretti* 17 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti* 18 Colton Hertha Andretti* 19 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman* 20 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter* 21 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter* 22 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt* 23 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank* 24 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren* 25 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank* 26 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt* 27 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti*

* retired

With this alternation of unexpected events and spectacular action, the Indycar show will be back on track Sunday 2nd Aprilthis time on the oval of the Texas Motor Speedway.