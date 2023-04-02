St. Petersburg, explosion in a bar: a well-known Russian military blogger dies | VIDEO

A well-known Russian military blogger died and at least 15 people were injured in an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia, late afternoon today, Sunday, April 2, 2023, Tass news agency reported, citing the emergency services. The victim would be Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name is Maksim Fomin, who was giving a lecture, according to the RIA Novosti agency and other sources.

Shortly thereafter, the first images of the explosion in the St. Petersburg bar began to circulate on social media. Last year, the blogger had participated in an event-gathering of pro-Kremlin “digital soldiers” in the same room where the explosion took place, the Cyber ​​Front Z.

Video from the scene of the St Petersburg explosion. It took place during an event featuring pro-Russian military blogger from Donbas Maksim Fomin (Vladlen Tatarsky). He is dead, according to Dva Mayora TG channel. Over a dozen people injured. pic.twitter.com/GJE2VbPL8F — Leonid ХВ Ragozin (@leonidragozin) April 2, 2023

According to local media, the explosion was caused by an “explosive device” introduced by one of the bar’s customers. A woman reportedly gave Tatarsky a statuette which then exploded. The facade of the building would have been damaged. Local media do not refer to any liability claims.

The bar

The bar where the explosion occurred in the late afternoon today, April 2, 2023, is called Cyber ​​Front Z, it is the former Street Bar in St. Petersburg where Cyber ​​Front Z meetings are held every weekend from Friday to Sunday, a legion of digital soldiers fighting Russia’s so-called “special military operation” not in Ukraine, but on social media.

Under the sign of the “Z” every day the front of cyberwarriors invites the over 110,000 “patriots” subscribed to its Telegram channel to target Russian “traitors” or enemies. Ukrainians first.