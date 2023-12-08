SPB Exchange shareholders will approve a new charter and form a board of directors on January 19

At an extraordinary meeting on January 19, shareholders of the St. Petersburg Exchange, which fell under US blocking sanctions, will discuss the approval of the charter in a new edition, as well as issues of forming the board of directors and the board of the site, reports Interfax.

Participants in the event, which will also discuss granting consent to the transaction, are planned to be determined by December 25 of this year.

After the introduction of sanctions, the St. Petersburg Exchange temporarily transferred foreign securities, as well as most of the funds, to non-trading accounts. This was done due to the fact that foreign counterparties stopped processing orders from its infrastructure companies to conclude transactions and the associated movement of funds and securities.

Previously, the platform was the main organizer of trading in foreign securities in Russia. The inclusion of a site in the SDN list implies that its assets in the United States are blocked, and financial transactions and transactions with them are prohibited to Americans. According to the general director of the Russian platform, Evgeny Serdyukov, the St. Petersburg Exchange considers its main strategy for unlocking client assets to be interaction with the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury and obtaining its license.