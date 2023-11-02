St. Petersburg Exchange will not hold trading on November 3 and will resume trading on November 6

The St. Petersburg Exchange (SPB Exchange) plans to resume trading in foreign and Russian securities on November 6. There will be no trading on Friday, November 3rd. About it said in a press release on the site’s website.

Drastic changes in the trading regime occurred after the St. Petersburg Exchange came under US sanctions on November 2. The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued a license to exit the securities of the St. Petersburg Exchange, which is the only platform in Russia for trading foreign shares, until January 31, 2024. The inclusion of a site in the SDN list implies that its assets in the United States are blocked, and financial transactions and transactions with them are prohibited to US citizens.

Against this background, shares of the St. Petersburg Exchange fell to their lowest level since January – from the beginning of trading, the securities lost 13.2 percent, falling to 139.3 rubles per share. The site made an emergency decision to suspend trading. From 18:00 Moscow time, applications and repo orders are not accepted and contracts cannot be concluded on their basis, the subject of which are securities, in all trading modes indicating all settlement codes.

The exchange’s press service also stated that the shares will not affect clients’ assets. Forbes source in company management reportedthat investors’ assets will not be blocked.