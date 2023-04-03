Her name is Darya Trepova and she was born in St. Petersburg on February 16, 1997, the woman arrested by the Russian police on suspicion of the attack in a St. Petersburg café in which blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed. In a video taken by a surveillance camera she would show the young woman entering the bar holding a rather voluminous cardboard box in her hands.

Tass reports that Trepova has already been arrested in the past for participating in some peace demonstrations when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In particular, some court records confirm that the 26-year-old was arrested on March 9, 2022 and sentenced to 10 days in prison.

According to Tass, law enforcement officers searched Trepova’s home in St. Petersburg on Sunday night, where her sister and mother were also questioned and detained.

The Libertarian Party of Russia said that while Trepova’s husband Dmitry Rylov was a member of the organization, Trepova has no association with it. “Daria Trepova has never been a member of our political party. We also have no information to suggest that she has ever supported the Libertarian Party,” the party said in a statement on Telegram.

According to the party, Rylov was based abroad and claims he was not involved in the incident. “He too was unaware of his alleged involvement,” the statement read.