The authorities of St. Petersburg are ready to increase the occupancy of the stands at the matches of the European Football Championship up to 75% in case of a favorable epidemiological situation. This was announced on Saturday, May 15, by the vice-governor of the city Boris Piotrovsky.

“Despite the fact that the admission of foreign fans to Euro 2020 in St. Petersburg is not yet regulated, we will be ready to accept everyone. Moreover, we are ready to increase the occupancy of the stands up to 75%, if the epidemiological situation allows, “he said in an interview”RIA News“.

According to Piotrovsky, at present, 50% of the fans from the stadium’s occupancy are allowed, that is, about 30 thousand people will watch each game.

The vice-governor added that the sports and hotel infrastructure are ready to receive the participants and guests of the championship. All of them are in excellent condition thanks to the “legacy” of the 2018 World Cup, which was hosted by Russia.

“The city has analyzed in detail all the possible needs of the participants of Euro 2020, and today they only have to determine to what extent to use what we offer. We are fully prepared to receive matches, ”the vice-governor concluded.

On April 9, St. Petersburg, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Glasgow confirmed the holding of matches of the European Football Championship with spectators. Thus, the occupancy rate in Baku will be 50%, in Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen and Glasgow – 25–33%, in London – 25% (except for semifinal and final matches).

Budapest lifted the viewer cap on the condition that fans adhere to strict rules to counter the coronavirus.

The tournament will be held from June 11 to July 11 in 12 cities, including St. Petersburg. The organizers did not change the official name of the tournament – Euro 2020. In the group stage, the Russian national team will meet with the teams of Belgium, Finland and Denmark.