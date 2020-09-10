On September 10, 1990, John Paul II consecrated the big Basilique Notre-Dame de la Paix within the capital of the Ivory Coast. At most church companies, barely two % of the seats are occupied.

There are items that the recipient can hardly refuse – even when he would not need them, even when he thinks they're utterly unsuitable. This typically even impacts the Pope: not even the pinnacle of what's nonetheless the most important non secular neighborhood on the planet is free to make such choices.

Pope John Paul II in his popemobile on his journey to Africa in 1990 Supply: picture-alliance / dpa / epa afp

On his seventh journey to Africa within the late summer season of 1990, John Paul II additionally got here to Yamoussoukro, the official capital of the Ivory Coast, within the west of the continent. Right here he consecrated an clearly loopy mission on behalf of the Catholic Church and made it a outstanding place of religion: the big Basilique Notre-Dame de la Paix (Basilica of Our Girl of Peace).

The development took solely a very good 5 years – from the laying of the muse stone in August 1985 to completion in early September 1990. The architect Pierre Fakhoury was primarily based on the mannequin of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, the undisputed most essential church in Christianity. However he constructed the bolstered concrete dome greater than twice as massive because the good Michelangelo made the crown of the Vatican out of bricks: 90 meters in diameter in comparison with 41 meters.

The most important church in Africa is claimed to have price between 175 and 600 million US {dollars} Supply: Brendan van Son / BNDDLPDY / Wikipedia License CC BY-SA 4.0

However as a result of Fakhoury positioned the dome in Yamoussoukro – allegedly after an objection from Rome – on a a lot decrease central constructing, the crossing of St. Peter’s Basilica is considerably increased, the African basilica doesn’t fairly attain 133 meters of St. Peter’s Basilica. Nevertheless, this was offset by a a lot bigger gold-plated cross, in order that the full top is 158 meters.

On September 10, 1990, John Paul II had no alternative however to obtain the princely present from the 85-year-old President Félix Houphouët-Boigny to simply accept. The son of a tribal chief, who was born in Yamoussoukro, had dominated the Ivory Coast since 1960 and had no less than given the nation stability and a modest upturn by the export of espresso and cocoa.

The basilica in March 2020 Credit score: AFP / VALENTIN FLAURAUD

In response to his personal statements, Houphouët-Boigny had paid Notre-Dame de la Paix from “his non-public pocket”. How, nonetheless, did the previous French minister beneath President Charles de Gaulle provide you with a fortune that might cowl the prices of between 175 and 600 million US {dollars} based on varied estimates? Together with his wage, that was merely inconceivable – the Ivory Coast had a median gross home product of 800 US {dollars} per capita per yr within the yr of consecration.

The consecration ceremony lasted three hours that Monday. The 7,000 friends of honor included the previous French Prime Minister (and later President) Jacques Chirac. They might sit down within the round benches; one other thousand folks stood within the basilica and in entrance of the church, tens of 1000’s of believers. A few of them had been introduced in by particular buses from distant components of the Ivory Coast.

Ladies in entrance of the basilica in Yamoussoukro Supply: REUTERS / Luc Gnago

For years, many African bishops had sharply criticized the big mission and suggested the Pope to not reward Houphouët-Boigny’s delusional concept along with his blessing. To be able to make the acceptance of the present acceptable to them, John Paul II insisted that the President arrange a non-profit basis and a hospital from “non-public funds” – which, nonetheless, was not accomplished till 2015 after years of development freeze.

In his sermon the Pope responded to the worldwide criticism of the magnificent constructing within the African savannah: “Always, the youngsters of the Church have devoted their finest to structure as a way to use this seen image to assist the understanding that God lives within the midst of his people who the Church of Christ is based on the earth of males. ”Notre-Dame de la Paix is ​​a“ grandiose basilica ”.

The church in Yamoussoukro surpasses St. Peter’s Basilica in lots of dimensions Supply: Godong / Common Photographs Group by way of Getty Photographs

This was mirrored within the elevation of the constructing, which, by the way in which, isn’t a cathedral within the true sense of the phrase, i.e. not a bishop’s church, however a “regular” parish church in canon regulation, to the “Basilica minor“(” Small basilica “). In 2020 precisely 1,814 church buildings everywhere in the world will bear this honorary title of Pope in September 1990 it was just a little greater than 1200. Opposite to the wording of the title (in distinction to the even increased rank of “Basilica maior”, of which there are solely 4 in Rome and two in Assisi), it’s a coveted award .

Nevertheless, no “Basilica minor” of Catholic Christianity is more likely to have much less use than Notre-Dame de la Paix: only some hundred folks frequently attend church companies right here; the Episcopal Church of Yamoussoukro, three kilometers away, devoted to St. Augustine, is sort of all the time utilized by extra believers. In response to estimates, the arithmetically 18,000 seats (7,000 in benches and 11,000 to face) within the “African St. Peter’s Basilica” are often solely occupied to about two %.

Across the large church is – nearly nothing Supply: image alliance / Philippe Lissac / Godong

In any case, Yamoussoukro, a former village, is just the nominal capital of the Ivory Coast; Ministries and embassies (together with these of the Federal Republic of Germany) are nonetheless positioned within the conventional and 15 occasions bigger port metropolis of Abidjan. In spite of everything: regardless of years of civil warfare and a number of other coups after the dying of Félix Houphouët-Boigny in 1993, the Basilique Notre-Dame de la Paix was by no means considerably attacked and even broken.

